Graphic Image: Woman finds lost ring in an unexpected place

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – An Arizona woman was shocked after learning her doctor had found a ring inside of her during her colonoscopy.

Rhonda Chrosniak shared her extraordinary story on Facebook, where she explained that it was her ring, but she was unaware that it was inside of her and how it got there.

Chrosniak’s colonoscopy was prompted after a family member was diagnosed with colon cancer. She says she reluctantly prepared herself for the procedure, jokingly writing that she “barely survived” it.

Once at the hospital, she underwent the colonoscopy and woke up to the good news that her colon was healthy, but the doctor had something else to show her.

Chrosniak says the doctor asked her, “Does this look familiar,” as he held up a rattled a cup.

“I nearly died! I had so many questions,” exclaimed Chrosniak.

Courtesy: Rhonda Chrosniak

She wrote various questions ran through her head. “Yes, that’s my ring, but how did it get there? How could I have swallowed a ring, and not know it? How was the ring still in my colon, after the massive amounts of poop that so violently exited my body the night before? Again, how could I have swallowed my ring without knowing?”

After processing the information, Chrosniak says she has a theory of how the ring ended up inside her.

She believes she accidentally swallowed the ring along with her vitamin supplements that were all in her pocket.

“The ring had only been missing a few days, and I wasn’t too worried about it. I figured it would turn up somewhere. Never in a million years did I think that it would be in my colon. So grateful they found it. I can only imagine the issues it may have caused me in the future,” she wrote.

After giving thousands on the internet a good laugh, Chrosniak says she is just grateful the doctors were able to get the ring out of her without any complications.