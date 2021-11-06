Governor Abbott speaks on ‘tragic event’ at Astroworld Festival

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement after the ‘tragic event’ at the Astroworld Festival in Houston that claimed the lives of at least 8 individuals.
Governor Abbott thanked those that tended to injured people at the event as well as announced the resources and actions he has provided to assist in this “tragic event.”
What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge… Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy.Governor Greg Abbott