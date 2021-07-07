Governor Abbott puts Texas resources on standby as heavy rain, flash flooding threaten local Texas coast

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that state resources are now on standby as heavy rain, flash flooding, and river flooding threatens South Texas and the Coastal Bend over the next few days and possibly through the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday Flood Potential

A high risk of flash flooding is forecast along the Texas Coastal Bend Wednesday and Thursday. River flooding will likely occur along the Coastal Bend and portions of South Texas tomorrow.

The severe storms hitting our South Texas and Coastal Bend communities pose a serious threat of flash flooding and river flooding, and I urge Texans in these areas to heed the guidance of local officials and take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. The State of Texas has placed several resources on standby to support the local response to this weather, and we are ready to provide additional support as needed to keep Texans safe.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott

The Governor has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to roster the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One, Texas Task Force Two, and Texas A&M Task Force One Region 3): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles with operators

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Check road condition status via DriveTexas.org

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.