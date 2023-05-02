AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott honored members of law enforcement who died in the line of duty and their families on Sunday at the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the capitol building.

“In Texas, we cherish our law enforcement officers, especially those whose bravery and valor led to the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Abbott. “This Peace Officers’ Memorial is far more than just a granite monument—it’s an eternal reminder of our Texas heroes taken too soon. Our hearts ache over the tragic loss of these lives and for all the peace officers who have fallen in the line of duty. We are eternally grateful for those heroes who fought for justice and kept Texas safe. God bless each of our law enforcement officers, and may God forever bless all the men and women who serve and protect our communities.”

Governor Abbott awarded the Texas Medal of Honor to a family member of each of the 58 officers who were recognized at the ceremony, said the news release from the governor’s office.