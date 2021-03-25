Gov. Greg Abbott to speak in McAllen at 2 p.m. on efforts to vaccinate Texas seniors

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update Thursday at 2 p.m. on efforts to vaccinate seniors in Texas.

Abbott will hold a news conference from the city of McAllen on the Save Our Seniors initiative.

According to Abbott’s press office, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd and Texas National Guard Adjutant General Tracy Norris will join in.

Abbott announced the Save Our Seniors program in February, and it kicked off March 1. The program is to ensure more seniors are vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the state.

Through this program, TDEM and the Texas Military Department work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.

Hidalgo County, in the Rio Grande Valley, is participating in the program this week.

This week, four counties in Central Texas — Caldwell, Fayette, Llano and Milam counties — participated in the fourth week of the Save Our Seniors initiative. At least 88 counties have participated so far, including 26 counties the first week, 34 the second week and 28 the third week.

On Tuesday, The Department of State Health Services announced all adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas starting Monday, March 29.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says it has given at least one vaccine dose to 6.4 million people. Of those, 1.78 million are between the ages of 65 and 79, and 494,466 are 80 years or older.

Watch the press conference live in this article.