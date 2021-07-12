Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas Rangers to investigate Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO)—Governor Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Rangers to investigate “reports of illegal behavior” with youth at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).

On Monday, Gov. Abbott wrote a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) that the Office of the Inspector General for TJJD and TJJD’s Independent Ombudsmen are reporting potentially illegal behavior from certain staff members.

Abbott asked DPS Director Colonel Steven C. McCraw to have the Texas Rangers begin an investigation in the letter.

Abbott also asked for a report on the allegations following the investigation to move forward with the appropriate action.

In the letter, Abbott said he expects TJJD to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Camille Cain, the Executive Director for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, issued a statement Monday afternoon.