Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas Rangers to investigate Texas Juvenile Justice Department

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO)—Governor Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Rangers to investigate “reports of illegal behavior” with youth at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).
On Monday, Gov. Abbott wrote a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) that the Office of the Inspector General for TJJD and TJJD’s Independent Ombudsmen are reporting potentially illegal behavior from certain staff members.
Abbott asked DPS Director Colonel Steven C. McCraw to have the Texas Rangers begin an investigation in the letter.
Abbott also asked for a report on the allegations following the investigation to move forward with the appropriate action.
In the letter, Abbott said he expects TJJD to cooperate fully with the investigation.
Camille Cain, the Executive Director for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, issued a statement Monday afternoon.
“I am thankful to Governor Abbott and Colonel McCraw for providing the assistance of the Texas Rangers to investigate allegations of illegal conduct among TJJD staff members. Our agency will, of course, cooperate fully in an effort to ensure that our facilities are as safe as possible for our youth and that any criminal behavior is identified and punished appropriately.