Gov. Greg Abbott announces $1 billion Rental Relief Program

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Rent Relief Program, created to provide over $1 billion to help pay rent and utility bills for qualifying households.

According to a press release sent by the governor’s office, the program was launched by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), to administer the $1 billion allocated to Texas through the latest federal COVID-19 stimulus bill.

To qualify for financial assistance households must have:

Income at or below 80% of the area median income.

At least one household member that qualifies for unemployment benefits or attest in writing that due to the pandemic, they experienced financial hardship.

Demonstrated they are at risk of housing instability by providing an eviction notice or past-due utility or rent notice.

Landlords also have the opportunity to apply on behalf of tenants. To find more information about the criteria and how you can prepare to apply, visit TexasRentRelief.com.

Any unpaid rent or utility bills you apply for can go no further back than March 13, 2020.

TDHCA will prioritize applications for households at or below 50% of the area median income level and households where at least one person is unemployed and has been for at least 90 days.

Applications will be accepted starting on Monday, Feb. 15, by calling 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368) or submitting it online at TexasRentRelief.com. The call center will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.