Gov. Abbott to give update on border security, drug smuggling

FORT WORTH, Texas (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference at noon Central Time Thursday to talk about border security.

Abbott will speak from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Worth to provide an update on “the state’s efforts to secure the border and prevent the smuggling of dangerous drugs into Texas.”

Abbott visited the border town of Welasco in April to talk about the threat of drug smuggling to Texas and to give an update on Operation Lone Star. The operation, launched in March, sent state troopers and National Guard members to “high threat areas” along the border “to deny Mexican cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas.”

Abbott said that Texas increased patrol along the border because “the federal government is failing to respond to these dangers.” This came after the Biden administration was critical about the Texas response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped three narcotics smuggling attempts, resulting in seizing over 900 pounds of marijuana and 46 pounds of cocaine.

That’s an estimated $2.4 million worth of narcotics.

Joining Abbott will be Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.