Gov. Abbott launches State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The Biden administration’s call to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates. But it has run into resistance from the pharmaceutical industry and others, who say that it won’t help curb the outbreak any time soon and will hurt future innovation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) announced the launch of the State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center.

Starting Friday, May 7 at 8 a.m., businesses and civic organizations can call 844-908-3927, click option 3 “to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team to vaccinate employees, visitors, or members.”

“The State Vaccine Call Center will help connect businesses and civic organizations with these life-saving shots and ensure that more Texans have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Abbott in a statement.

To qualify for a visit, the businesses must have at least 10 employees or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated.

Homebound Texans are also encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.