Gov. Abbott launches State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) announced the launch of the State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center.
Starting Friday, May 7 at 8 a.m., businesses and civic organizations can call 844-908-3927, click option 3 “to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team to vaccinate employees, visitors, or members.”
“The State Vaccine Call Center will help connect businesses and civic organizations with these life-saving shots and ensure that more Texans have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Abbott in a statement.
To qualify for a visit, the businesses must have at least 10 employees or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated.
Homebound Texans are also encouraged to call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.