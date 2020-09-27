Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Brazoria County after brain-eating amoeba found in water supply

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, wears a state-emblazoned face mask after delivering remarks at a press conference on Sept. 17, 2020, during which he announced expanded reopenings for most businesses across Texas. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Sunday for Brazoria County in response to the to the brain-eating amoeba found in the Lake Jackson city’s water supply.

A boil water notice has been issued for Lake Jackson as officials continue to flush and disinfect the water system.

According to Gov. Abbott’s office, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working alongside the City of Lake Jackson, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the ongoing water issue in the county.

“The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba,” said Abbott. “I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community.”

Read the disaster of declaration here.