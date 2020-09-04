Gov. Abbott hints to easing COVID-19 order

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott tweeted recently he’s hoping to give updates on the next steps in reopening the state.

In the Valley, was a hot spot for COVID-19.

For the last few months, we’ve seen overcrowded hospitals, overworked staff and thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“So, we had to divert patients to other places in the state of Texas and sometimes even out the state,” said Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

He’s one of the leaders making tough decisions to fight against COVID-19.

“It was a real burden not only for the county but for families,” he said.

Now cases are declining and governor Greg Abbott tweeted on Monday, hinting at a possibility of a new phase into reopening the state.

Right now, bars are closed and restaurants have reduced occupancy and leaders are cautiously waiting for the governor’s latest plan.

“Maybe we could open up a little bit he didn’t say what he planned to open or how much he planned to open,” said Vera.

Other leaders aren’t so sure. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said:

I’m pleased to know the death, infection and hospitalization rates are all slowing down. I believe it is premature to talk about a wide-scale reopening of hidalgo county. We first should monitor what effect, if any, Labor Day, white wing dove hunting season, which begins this weekend, and the opening of area schools will have on our current numbers. I believe we must take every precaution necessary and not let our guard down at a time when the numbers are headed in the right direction.

Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado works at UTRGV and urges everyone to stay vigilant.

“Facemasks keeping our distance whenever we can avoid mass gatherings. I believe there is an ongoing significant risk of transmission,” he said.

Governor Abbott mentions he hopes to provide updates next week for businesses impacted by the governor’s shutdown orders.