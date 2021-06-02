HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced a $208 million emergency extension for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for June, according to a press release sent by Governor Greg Abbott.

HHCS received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in the emergency allotment and will continue to receive a 15% increase of their total benefits.

The emergency allotments should start to appear in accounts by June 30 and will continue monthly until September 2021.

The SNAP benefit extension was announced for June as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency June allotments are in addition to the more than $3.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

To apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid click here.