Gov. Abbott appoints RGV native and two others to Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Brownsville resident Gilberto Salinas and Julio Gonzalez to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, and Miguel “Mike” Rodriguez as Chair. These terms are set to expire on February 1, 2027.

The authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness, said the governor’s press release.

Gilberto Salinas is Executive Director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation. He is a member of the board of the International Economic Development Council and a member of the Texas Economic Development Council.

Julio Gonzalez of Dallas is the Administrative Lieutenant of the Office of Strategy Management for the Dallas Police Department. He is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Miguel “Mike” Rodriguez of Laredo is Assistant Chief of Police for the Laredo Police Department. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation, said the news release.