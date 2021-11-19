Gov. Abbott appoints Brownsville man to Texas Crime Stoppers Council

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Perry Gilmore and Carlo Hernandez to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council for terms set to expire September 1, 2025.

According to the governor’s news release, Carlo Hernandez of Brownsville is the Founder and Owner of AC-I Service A/C & Heating and CGH Property Investment.

He is chair and founding member of the Cameron County Crime Stoppers, founding member of La Cultura Vive en Brownsville, and former advisory member at Brightwood College.

The council advises the governor on crime stoppers programs in Texas and certifies local crime stoppers programs in order for them to receive payments of rewards or payments of probation fees established by the Code of Criminal Procedure, said the release.