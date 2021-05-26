Gov. Abbott announces expansion of State Mobile Vaccine Program

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department announced that the State Mobile Vaccine Program will now be offered to groups of five or more Texans.

Previously, the program required a business or organization to have at least 20 employees who wanted to be vaccinated in order to use it.

Now, the mobile vaccine clinic is available for groups of friends, families, employees, volunteers, as long as there are at least five that want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Texans can call the hotline at 844-90-83927 and select option three to schedule a mobile clinic. People that are homebound can call the same hotline and select option 1 to request a state mobile vaccination team to visit their home.

The call center is open from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RGV CRIME: Pit bull’s leg amputated after being shot, favorably recovering