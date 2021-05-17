Gov. Abbott activates state resources as severe weather, flash flooding threatens Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott activated state resources as severe weather and flash flooding are expected in Texas over the next few days.

Abbott instructed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate the following resources:

–Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Swift Water Boat Squads and High Profile Vehicles

–Texas Military Department: Ground Transportation Platoons

–Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams and a helicopter with hoist capability

–Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

“Texans should monitor weather alerts and stay cautious of severe weather and flood risks as this weather makes its way through our communities. Always remember — turn around, don’t drown,” Abbott said in a press release.

The Office of the Governor urges Texans to:

–Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

–Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding.

–Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

— Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Psst!….⛈️This week’s RGV forecast has HEAVY RAIN ⛈️