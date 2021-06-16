‘Gorilla Glue Girl’: Tessica Brown launching hair care line months after infamous incident

(NewsNation Now) – Tessica Brown, otherwise known as “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is launching a hair care line months after her infamous incident with Gorilla Glue.

Brown launched “Forever Hair” Wednesday with products including a growth oil, a holding spray and “sleek edge” control gel.

In February, Brown posted to Instagram detailing what happened after she sprayed heavy-duty Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in her hair because she ran out of her usual hairspray brand Got2B Glued.

In a video posted in February, she said her hair was stuck in the hairstyle shown below for a month.

“My hair, it don’t move,” Brown said. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.”

Just days later, Brown posted a picture from a Louisiana hospital where she said she spent hours in the emergency room in hopes of getting the hardened adhesive removed from her hair.

Health care workers sent her home with acetone and sterile water to loosen the adhesive, which she said only burned her scalp and hardened moments later.

Brown eventually traveled to Los Angeles to get further treatment. She also started a GoFundMe page that has exceeded $16,000 goal for help towards her medical expenses.

In addition to her new hair care line, Brown is also selling clothes including a “Where Ma Hair” hoodie and T-shirt, as well as a ‘Bonded for Life’ T-shirt with a photo from her infamous social-media video. All the apparel was sold out by Wednesday afternoon.