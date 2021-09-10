Galveston County reports its youngest COVID-related death

GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Galveston County Health District announced the first COVID-related death in a child.

County health officials announced that a little girl, younger than 10 years old, died on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It is unknown if the young girl had underlying conditions.

Although the young girl attended school in Galveston County, the health district does not believe she contracted the virus from school.

This is the first time the county reports a COVD related death of a child younger than 10 years old.

4,714 cases in Galveston County are of children 0 to 10 years old as of Sept. 9 data, according to Galveston County COVID dashboard. The highest age group with positive cases is 31 to 41-year-olds, accounting for 8,274 cases in Galveston County.

On Sept. 5 the Lockhart Independent School District in Central Texas sent 781 of its students to quarantine after a COVID-19 surge in the school community, KXAN reported.

On Thursday Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 15, allowing school districts to offer virtual learning. The bill, which gives funding to Texas school districts for virtual learning until September 2023, goes into effect immediately.