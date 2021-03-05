GALLERY: Undocumented migrants wait to get tested for COVID-19 before heading to Catholic Charities

Undocumented child waiting to get tested for COVID-19 in the City of McAllen (Credit: Salvador Castro)

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector in South Texas have apprehended approximately 10,000 migrants within the last seven days, including approximately 2,500 migrants within the last two days.

Migrants that cross illegally are not tested for COVID-19 until they get to a bus station in the city of Brownsville and McAllen. Non-profits, such as Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley are offering hotel rooms to migrants who test positive for the virus.

On Thursday, South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar expressed concern about the surge of migrants in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Democrat from Laredo, Texas, released apprehension data currently taking place within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Along the entire Southwest border, Border Patrol data show apprehensions are increasing monthly. In October 2020, there were 71,922 apprehensions. While in November, data showed 72,091 apprehensions. In January, data showed a significant spike with 78,323 apprehensions.

On Wednesday, Cuellar spoke to Border Report correspondent Sandra Sanchez and said U.S. Border Patrol agents are being sent to the region to assist.

Family units were seen on Friday in the city of McAllen waiting to get tested. Catholic Charities told KVEO volunteers will take the migrants after getting the test.

In the Gulf Coast city of Brownsville, 108 migrants released during the past month have shown to be carrying the coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas told Border Report on Wednesday.

Felipe Romero, spokesman for the City of Brownsville, confirmed that 108 migrants who were released at the downtown bus station in Brownsville over the past month by DHS officials have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nonprofit organizations, such as Team Brownsville and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, have stepped in to offer hotel rooms to the migrants for them to quarantine. But he said the city cannot stop the migrants from traveling because they have been issued documents by the Department of Homeland Security allowing them north into the interior.