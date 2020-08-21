Gabriel Iglesias show postponed again at Bert Ogden Arena

Edinburg, Texas—The Gabriel Iglesias “Beyond the Fuffly” World Tour “Go Big or Go Home” has been reschedule to October 7, 2021 at the Bert Ogden Arena, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show was originally scheduled for April 6, 2020 and then postponed to October 22, 2020.

The Bert Ogden are announced on Friday that all tickets purchased for the previous performance dates will be honored on the Oct.7 performance.

Bert Ogden arena does have an open refund policy, but that can change.

For more information, click here.