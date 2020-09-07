Future census events and scholarship opportunity

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The deadline to be counted for this year’s U.S. Census is September 30th.

The RGV Census Ambassador Scholarship Committee is encouraging Valley residents with a big incentive.

When a Valley resident sends a confirmation to the committee, the census participant will be eligible to win a $1,000 scholarship.

One census ambassador said the program can help you, but your participation can also help the community.

“What the government does with that is it counts, figures out how many people live in the area so that it can turn money to that area for schools, food programs, technology for schools, roads, healthcare,” said Sarah Sagredo-Hammond with the RGV Census Ambassador Scholarship Committee.

You can register for the Census here.

One you have completed the census you can send your confirmation to apply for the scholarship, or donate towards the scholarship fund, here.

If you need help completing the census, Dalilah Garcia with the U.S. Census Bureau has provided a list of events taking place around the Valley:

Wednesdays and Fridays

City of South Padre Island

Blue Marlin Market

Census response site with Census employees

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays

City of Brownsville

Door to door census response and food distribution to lowest responding areas.

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 8

City of Alton Rec Center

Voucher program, residents fill out their census and receive a $20 voucher at participating Alton Merchants for goods and services.

September 10

Cameron County Precinct 1 public works warehouse

Census Barbecue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. after completing the census

3139 Wilson Road Harlingen, Texas

City of Alton Rec Center

Hamburger give away at the Rec Center after completing the census

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

September 11

City of Alton Rec Center

Hamburger give away at the Rec Center after completing the census

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

September 12

City of Harlingen Sports Complex

Census Barbecue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. after completing the census

3139 Wilson Road Harlingen, Texas

September 14

City of Alton Rec Center

Backpack and school supplies give away after completing the census

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

September 15

City of Alton Rec Center

Produce give away after completing the census

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

September 16

City of Alton

The City of Alton is partnering with the City of Palmhurst to provide a hamburger give away after completing the census

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

September 17

City of Alton

Census at the Flea market

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

September 21

City of Alton