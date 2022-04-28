WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced that the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), within the U.S. Department of Commerce, created a program designed to support entrepreneurship for undergraduate students who are enrolled in eligible minority-serving institutions of higher education.

“I urge eligible colleges and universities in our region to apply for this incredible opportunity to prepare students for their future endeavors,” stated Congressman Gonzalez. “I applaud the U.S. Department of Commerce for investing in the future of our business leaders and expanding opportunity for young minority entrepreneurs.”

The congressman’s news release said an estimated total of $1.8 million will fund the financial assistance awards under this program.

The MBDA expects to issue up to six awards for a total term of two years from October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2024 funded one year at a time.

The funding amount for each award in FY 2022 will be approximately $300,711. MBDA expects to make at least one award for each of the following types of institutions:

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs)

Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs)

Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions (NHSIs)

Alaska Native Serving Institutions (ANSIs)

The deadline to submit completed applications for the broad agency announcement is 10:59 p.m. on May 25, 2022.

For more information click here.