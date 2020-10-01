Full “Harvest Moon” tonight, rare Blue Moon on Halloween

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Two full moons will be lighting up the October sky, the first of which is Thursday night and the other on Halloween!

The first full moon, the “Harvest Moon”, is the one closest to the Autumnal equinox. It is normally in the month of September, but we’re in for a treat in early October! On Friday, October 2nd, the moon will still appear full AND next to a reddish “star” – Mars!

We’ll close out the month with another full moon on Halloween, making it a rarer “Blue Moon.” It’ll look just like other full moons, but since it’s the second one occurring in the same month, it takes the name “Blue Moon.” It is also referred to as the “Hunters Moon.”

While Blue Moons happen every ~3 years, the next one on Halloween won’t occur until 2039!