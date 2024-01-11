HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has just announced their full entertainment lineup for 2024.
- Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.
- Weekend rodeos start at 2:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 2 p.m.
Here is your full concert lineup for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Courtesy of RodeoHouston
THE HIDEOUT
Dance the night away at the Rodeo’s very own honky tonk, The Hideout! Equipped with a spacious dance floor, bars and some of the best up-and-coming musicians, The Hideout is open for those 21 years of age and older, for just the cost of admission to NRG Park. The Hideout is located in a white tent on the west side of NRG Arena.
Hours: 6 p.m. to midnight
THE JUNCTION STAGE
Get ready to rock at the Junction Stage! The stage features family entertainment and live music performances from Houston’s up-and-comers.
- Full concert lineup for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2024
- Alabama can enforce ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth
- US, British militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen
- Native American burial site could be hidden under Florida picnic shelter, researchers say
- Mobility tech was on display at CES 2024