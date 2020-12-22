Frost, freezing temperatures possible Christmas morning

News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A strong cold front is expected to bring the coldest air the Valley has seen on Christmas Day in five plus years.

Temperatures will fall quickly Thursday night, reaching the 30s by Friday morning for most of the Rio Grande Valley. The normally colder spots, i.e. the interior areas of Starr, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties could see temperatures drop to or just below freezing for a few hours.

High pressure moving into Deep South Texas will help to calm the winds and keep the sky clear of any cloud cover. This traditionally produces the best setup to see temperatures reach freezing in the winter season.

The last time Brownsville saw temperatures in the 30s on Christmas morning was 2014. Before that, 2004 – the year of the White Christmas. There is snow in the forecast this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link