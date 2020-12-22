Frost, freezing temperatures possible Christmas morning

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A strong cold front is expected to bring the coldest air the Valley has seen on Christmas Day in five plus years.

Temperatures will fall quickly Thursday night, reaching the 30s by Friday morning for most of the Rio Grande Valley. The normally colder spots, i.e. the interior areas of Starr, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties could see temperatures drop to or just below freezing for a few hours.

High pressure moving into Deep South Texas will help to calm the winds and keep the sky clear of any cloud cover. This traditionally produces the best setup to see temperatures reach freezing in the winter season.

The last time Brownsville saw temperatures in the 30s on Christmas morning was 2014. Before that, 2004 – the year of the White Christmas. There is snow in the forecast this year.