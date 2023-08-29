LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is hosting a free produce distribution event this week.

All residents of Precinct 3 will be able to receive free produce.

The local nonprofit is partnering with the City of La Joya and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Ever Villarreal to bring provide free produce to all residents within the precinct.

Precinct 3 includes Mission, Alton, Palmhurst, Palmview, Penitas, La Joya and Sullivan City.

Residents are asked to bring an ID with proof of address or a utility bill.

The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday, August 30 at the La Joya Lions Municipal Park located on 600 Coyote Dr.