Free legal help for those affected by disasters

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — The State Bar of Texas wants to let low-income individuals affected by disasters know that free legal resources are available.

According to the release, a toll-free disaster legal services hotline, 800-504-7030, puts callers in touch with legal aid providers in their area.

These legal aid providers can assist with:

Securing government benefits.

Life, medical, property insurance claims

Home repair contracts and contractors

Will replacements and other legal documents lost or destroyed because of the disaster

Price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams

Counseling on landlord-tenant problems and other matters.

The hotline is available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese, qualifying people will be matched with lawyers who can provide free, limited legal help.

Additional disaster relief resources can be found at the following websites: