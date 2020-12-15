Free financial navigator helps Brownsville residents with COVID-19 financial challenges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The city of Brownsville in partnership with the national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) announced the launch of a free Financial Navigators program to help residents navigate critical financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Navigators will be available remotely beginning on Dec. 15 to provide guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns, said the city’s news release.

The city said Financial Navigators will help with personal financial issues, identify immediate action steps to manage expenses and maximize income, and make referrals to other services. The City of Brownsville will offer these Financial Navigator services in collaboration with cdcb.

Mayor Mendez said during a time of potential financial uncertainty for families in our community, the city in partnership with cdcb, has found a program that can provide financial education to help ease that uncertainty. Having the Financial Navigator’s program in our community will help provide support to residents through referrals to service and help residents identify immediate financial action steps.

Residents can access these remote services by completing the web form here.