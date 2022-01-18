Free COVID-19 at-home tests available for order, delivered by USPS

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – You can now order free COVID-19 rapid tests and have them shipped to your home by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, every household in the United States is now able to order four free rapid COVID-19 tests from the government website, COVIDtests.gov.

To order, one must provide a name and residential address; no other information is required.

Tests will ship out 7 – 12 days after the order is placed, so residents are encouraged to seek out other testing options if they are in need of one immediately.

The tests are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR, and do not need to be sent to a lab. Test results are given 30 minutes of taking the test.

The tests are expected to work whether you are showing symptoms or not.

You should use one of the tests if you are showing symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste or smell, or if you have come into contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.