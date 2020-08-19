Fraud alert service to launch in Hidalgo County

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo announced Wednesday he has launched a free fraud alert service that will notify property owners when his or her name is used in any recording activity in the officials records department.

Guajardo partnered with Kofile technologies for the monitoring service. Subscribers will receive notifications via email each time a document is recorded with their name or property description.

“Most people don’t check their county records unless they are planning to sell or refinance their property,” said Guajardo. “By then, it may be too late. Our property alert system is one more tool residents can use to protect themselves from thieves.”

Property and mortgage fraud is one of the fastest-growing white collar crimes, according to the FBI.

Property fraud is committed by introducing fraudulent documents in the county clerk’s office that could cloud title or ownership of property. The thief can then attempt to sell or rent the property, said Guajardo.

Visit the County Clerk’s website here for more information.