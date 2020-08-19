Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Fraud alert service to launch in Hidalgo County

News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Hidalgo County Facebook.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo announced Wednesday he has launched a free fraud alert service that will notify property owners when his or her name is used in any recording activity in the officials records department.

Guajardo partnered with Kofile technologies for the monitoring service. Subscribers will receive notifications via email each time a document is recorded with their name or property description.

“Most people don’t check their county records unless they are planning to sell or refinance their property,” said Guajardo. “By then, it may be too late. Our property alert system is one more tool residents can use to protect themselves from thieves.”

Property and mortgage fraud is one of the fastest-growing white collar crimes, according to the FBI.

Property fraud is committed by introducing fraudulent documents in the county clerk’s office that could cloud title or ownership of property. The thief can then attempt to sell or rent the property, said Guajardo.

Visit the County Clerk’s website here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday