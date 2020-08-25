Fourth Sea Turtle Art Trail sculpture unveiled

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Sea Turtle Inc. is debuting the fourth member of the Sea Turtle Art Trail.

Sea Turtle Inc is South Padre Island’s rescue, rehabilitation, and educational facility dedicated to sea turtles.

The turtle sculpture features a mermaid done in the style of La Sirena painted by local artist Beth Fedigan.

This is Beth’s second turtle on the Art Trail, we covered her first sculpture here.

The sculpture is located outside the facility, meaning visitors can take photos anytime.

Click here for more information about the Sea Turtle Art Trail, or here for more activities available on South Padre Island.

The sculpture can be found outside Sea Turtle Inc. on 6617 Padre Blvd.