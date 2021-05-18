Four men indicted for claiming to be minors after illegally crossing the Rio Grande

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—Four men were indicted after falsely claiming they were under the age of 18.

Fernando Antonio Flores-Galvez, 19, Jose Alfredo Sandoval-Hernandez, 23, Osmin Trochez-Miranda, 24, all from Honduras; and Sergio Galindo Chun-Cucul, 23, all from Guatemala, are expected to make appearances before a magistrate judge in the near future.

The men had illegally crossed the Rio Grande. They then claimed to be minors so they could be released into United States, according to a news release issued by Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

Each man had used false documents with incorrect birth dates in an attempt to convince authorities they were under the age of 18, according to the indictments.

Flores-Galvan and Sandoval-Hernandez were arrested as they attempted to enter the United States April 21, while law enforcement took Trochez-Miranda and Chun-Cucul into custody April 28 and May 3.

If convicted, each face up to five years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.