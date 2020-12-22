Foster mother starts non-profit to help kids across the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-A foster mother of five children took an extra step to give back this holiday season.

Karen Countryman started her own non-profit, Little Dove Express. Both Countryman and Circles of care, a foster agency, contributed to a drive by toy drive on Monday night.

Photo courtesy of Karen Countryman

“Talking to these people and connecting to the community like this was all kind of awe-inspiring to see,” said Countryman.

Photo courtesy of Karen Countryman

Countryman is a full-time nurse-educator who saw that starting a subscription care-service for foster kids gave them confidence.

“The way they reacted when they received a package in their name here and that sense of belonging was really awesome to see,” said Countryman.

She took to Facebook and said the non-profit was looking for 35 sponsors. She then provided a list to sponsors where they could choose three items.

“What was on the list was a back pack, an outfit, shoes, pajamas, and a couple of toys,” said Countryman.

Each sponsor was assigned a child, making it more personal.

“Each bag was individualized to the child so I had the family sponsor that child, so they were putting in notes of encouragement, putting them on prayer lists and all kinds of other stuff,” said Countryman.

Photo courtesy of Karen Countryman

She was able to collaborate with an additional foster agency called Children’s Hope, and added an additional bag of presents on top of Circles of Care’s toy donations.

She says she plans to create more carepackages in the summer season.