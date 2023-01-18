CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rockport man was sentenced Tuesday to federal prison on child pornography-related charges, records show.

Mark Daniel Malone was sentenced to just over eight years in prison, records show.

Prosecutors reached a plea agreement with Malone, who was sentenced on a charge of activities material constituting/containing child pornography. As part of the agreement, the additional child pornography-related charges were dropped, as well as one for sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Malone was a former high school basketball coach who was accused of uploading images of sexually-exploited children to the internet.

An investigation revealed that Malone had similar images of children under the age of 12 on his phone, the federal prosecutors said.

Along with the 97 month prison sentence, Malone is ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release, records show. Malone was also given restrictions to computers and is ordered not to have contact with minors.