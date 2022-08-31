SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former City of San Benito employee was arrested on charges of theft on Tuesday.

Jose Martin Barajas Vazquez was arrested on two warrants for theft, a release from the San Benito Police Department stated.

The investigation began when police received information of missing equipment from the San Benito Public Works Service Center. Employees told detectives that a generator and two chainsaws were missing.

Detectives learned that only two employees had access to the area with the chainsaws, one of which was Barajas Vazquez. Detectives then located the generator and one of the chainsaws at a pawn shop in Brownsville, police said.

According to the release, both items were pawned by Barajas Vazquez before he resigned from the city.

Barajas Vazquez was arraigned on Wednesday, with a total bond of $10,000.