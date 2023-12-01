BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Progreso Independent School District bus driver was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Thursday for smuggling cocaine.

Joe Rosbel Salas Jr., 42, of Progreso faced 10 years in federal prison. Salas, though, received just 47 months because he cooperated with the government after his arrest.

“Mr. Salas has done his part,” said attorney Reynaldo G. Garza III of Brownsville, who represented Salas.

Progreso ISD hired Salas in 2012.

Salas became a bus driver, according to documents released under the Texas Public Information Act. The job paid just $8.59 per hour.

Documents released by Progreso ISD show the school district received a series of complaints about Salas.

In 2015, a “concerned citizen” told Progreso ISD that Salas had mowed city property with school district equipment, according to an email that documented the incident.

It is not clear what, if any, disciplinary action Progreso ISD took against Salas after the complaint.

The federal courthouse in Brownsville. (Photo by Dave Hendricks / CBS 4 News.)

In 2017, a sophomore at Progreso High School claimed Salas drove away while he was trying to board a school bus — and nearly ran him over.

Salas received a written warning.

In 2018, a custodian accused Salas of stealing a thermos from Progreso North Elementary School.

“Mr. Salas said he did not take it,” according to a summary of the incident released by Progreso ISD. “A week later he brought it back.”

Salas received another written warning.

The district fired Salas in March 2019, according to a termination letter Progreso ISD released under the Public Information Act.

Salas resurfaced on Aug. 8, 2020, when Border Patrol stopped his truck at the Sarita checkpoint.

Agents found about 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in the truck, according to documents filed by federal prosecutors.

Border Patrol seized the cocaine, but Salas was not arrested on any federal charges.

The Weslaco Police Department arrested Salas on drug charges on Aug. 31, 2020, and Oct. 12, 2020, according to Hidalgo County jail records. Both arrests involved small amounts of cocaine.

A federal grand jury indicted Salas on drug trafficking charges in March 2021.

At some point, Salas started cooperating with the government.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas summarized his cooperation in a sealed motion.

“The cases that have resulted from what is discussed in the sealed motion are significant,” Garza said, and they are being closely followed by the community.

Along with Salas, prosecutors secured indictments against six people, including former Progreso school board President Francisco “Frank” Alanis.

Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, arrested Alanis in October. He pleaded not guilty.

In a motion filed last month, however, an attorney who represents Alanis told a judge he needed more time to review discovery and for “possible plea negotiations.”