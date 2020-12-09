Former Palmview council member wins runoff election

Sign outside one of the early voting polling locations in Austin. (Maggie Glynn/Nexstar)

Palmview, Texas (KVEO)—Residents of the city of Palmview have elected a new memver of city council during Tuesday’s runoff election.

According to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department, Arlando Nacianceno won and will serve as city council Place 4.

Nacianceno previously served on the Palmview council for two years.

Nacianceno received 638 votes, and defeated Velia “Vel” Gonzalez who received 502.

Hidalgo County developed a plan so that voters and poll workers will have minimal contact.

All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed.