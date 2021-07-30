Former olympian speaks on importance of archery

All Olympic sports take dedication and one of them includes archery, a local coach and former Olympic athlete says one of the best things about the sport is it does not matter how old you are and in all the sport changed his life.

Jorge Chapoy competed in the 2004 Olympics in Athens at the age of 31 where he competed in both individual and team events in archery.

Courtesy of Chapoy.

“I started shooting when I was 17 years old and I went to the Olympics when I was 31 so that was a long, long dedication for me because I made it, I know the way to do it, I try to do the easy way for every archer to go to the Olympics.” Chapoy adds, “archery is not about how strong you are or how accurate you are with your eyes, it’s about how you control your emotions.”

However, even with a possible road map on how to compete in the Olympics for archery, Chapoy says they can only use one bow called the recurve bow.

“They’ve been using it since the 1900s. They don’t change anything because it’s harder. With this one you pull them and you’re holding 45 pounds,” said Chapoy.

Chapoy says that the bow that he likes to call the “Olympic Bow” is exactly what his former student, Ana Paula for Mexico is using in this year’s Tokyo Games.

“The youngest girl in the Olympics, Ana Paula. She made it two months ago. She’s 18 years old. She started with us when she was 12.” Chapoy also says because she was that young she was like family, “I feel like a second father.”

Chapoy says he hopes her accomplishment will be the same for all his students.

“The way we talk we convinced them to dream on something like the Olympic games,” said Chapoy.

With the help of Point Blank Sporting Goods, Chapoy owns an Archery Training Academy, called RGV archery Academy. He hopes that all his students either make it to the Olympics or receive scholarships for college.