Former Harlingen High School football player dies from stab wounds

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with the Harlingen Police Department say a former football player has died from stab wounds on Monday morning.

On Saturday October 17, police responded to the 3200 block of N 77 Sunshine Strip in reference to a stabbing.

Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter (Credit: Lowell Simpson)

Police found a man bleeding on the side of the road in critical condition. The victim stated that a man entered his home and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim, later identified by his family as Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation led to three suspects being identified by police.

Police issued warrants for the three individuals and arrested them, charging the men with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to police, Juan Zapata Lozano, 50, Angel Pizano, 50, and Eduardo Aceves, 42, were arrested in connection to the incident.

Harlingen police say that they will be releasing new information on charges for the suspects in the case.

This is a developing story and will update this story as we obtain more information.

