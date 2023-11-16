Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned five separate sex-related indictments against a former Central Texas firefighter.

Kyle Steven Setterlund has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1.1 million bond since he was brought back to the county to face charges.

The Grand Jury returned two separate indictments of continuous sexual abuse – one of aggravated sexual assault, one indictment for possession of child pornography and a fifth indictment consisting of two counts of sexual performance of a child and and indecency with a child by contact.

An investigation led to Setterlund being arrested in Williamson County, where he was initially held before being brought back to Bell County.

Setterlund was originally charged on September 26 with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault out of Bell County, stemming from an investigation triggered when Bell County deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital. It was there that the parents of the victims reported the abuse.

They said Setterlund was a “friend of the family” who was living on the same property as his victims where the incidents occurred. After Bell County investigators reviewed additional evidence, they were able to identify two additional victims and more charges were added.

During forensic interviews, the victims were able to describe what was done to them. All of the evidence was then reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and charges were filed.