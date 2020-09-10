Former DEA Louisiana officer charged with cocaine distribution in McAllen

MCALLEN (KVEO) — A former officer was arrested and charged in McAllen for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to a release, Johnny Jacob Domingue, 31, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Records show he was a federal task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Louisiana.

Documents show that from late July to September, Domingue purchased four kilograms of cocaine and agreed to pay about $100,000. He also negotiated the transportation of another four kilograms of cocaine.

Then, he traveled to Edinburg and picked up a vehicle loaded with eight kilograms of cocaine. The complaint states he planned to transport the vehicle to Houston and Louisiana to distribute.

Domingue faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine if convicted, said the release.

He is set to appear in court on September 10.

The release states HSI is leading the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation dubbed Operation Blue Shame which has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of 20 individuals including seven law enforcement officers. Police departments in McAllen, Mission, Alamo and Alton; Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine units have all provided assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anibal Alaniz and Casey N. MacDonald are prosecuting the case.