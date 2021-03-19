Former Brownsville ISD trustee found guilty of bribery sentencing delayed for third time

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A former member of the Brownsville Independent School District’s (BISD) board of trustees found guilty on eight counts of bribery will now wait until May to see what her punishment will be.

Federal judges in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas have moved Sylvia Atkinson’s sentencing date to May 4, extending it two weeks past where it was formerly to take place on April 20. The original sentencing date was set for February 9.

Atkinson, a former vice-president of Brownsville ISD’s board of trustees, was found guilty on eight counts of bribery in November.

Specifically, these charges were one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery.

These charges stem from an undercover FBI probe into BISD where Atkinson accepted bribes to vote for the school district to participate in a movie project in 2018.

Atkinson was paid bribes of $10,000 for her compliance. She was arrested shortly after these transactions.

Atkinson faces up to 45 years in prison for these offenses.