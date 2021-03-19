COVID INFO COVID INFO

Former Brownsville ISD trustee found guilty of bribery sentencing delayed for third time

News
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A former member of the Brownsville Independent School District’s (BISD) board of trustees found guilty on eight counts of bribery will now wait until May to see what her punishment will be.

Federal judges in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas have moved Sylvia Atkinson’s sentencing date to May 4, extending it two weeks past where it was formerly to take place on April 20. The original sentencing date was set for February 9.

Atkinson, a former vice-president of Brownsville ISD’s board of trustees, was found guilty on eight counts of bribery in November.

Specifically, these charges were one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and six counts of travel act-state law bribery.

These charges stem from an undercover FBI probe into BISD where Atkinson accepted bribes to vote for the school district to participate in a movie project in 2018.

Atkinson was paid bribes of $10,000 for her compliance. She was arrested shortly after these transactions.

Atkinson faces up to 45 years in prison for these offenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday