Flood advisory in effect for Hidalgo County, as thunderstorms return to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A Flood Advisory is in effect for far southeastern Hidalgo County until 11 a.m. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Hidalgo, Elsa, Progreso, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Edcouch, Palmhurst, La Villa and Faysville.

A line of thunderstorms has entered the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday morning, signaling the first round of rain the area could see this week.

Pockets of heavy rain, along with wind speeds of 40 miles per hour, are associated with this line of thunderstorms.

The area of showers and storms has diminished in coverage, however areas of heavy rainfall will continue mainly for southeastern Hidalgo county and into western Cameron county.

The chance of rain continues the rest of the week with heavy thunderstorms expected to return Thursday through Saturday.