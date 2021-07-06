Flash Flood Watch issued for all of the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN (KVEO)—The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for all of the Rio Grande Valley.

Plenty of tropical moisture is in place along with an upper-level system tracking overhead that will aid in periods of very heavy rainfall from now until at least Thursday evening.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with some areas picking up 4 to 6 inches will be likely through Friday.

Slow-moving storms could help to enhance areas of flooding or even flash flooding.

Rain chances will drop off heading into the upcoming weekend.