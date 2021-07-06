Flash Flood Watch issued for all of the Rio Grande Valley

News

by: Jim Danner

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN (KVEO)—The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for all of the Rio Grande Valley.

Plenty of tropical moisture is in place along with an upper-level system tracking overhead that will aid in periods of very heavy rainfall from now until at least Thursday evening.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with some areas picking up 4 to 6 inches will be likely through Friday.

Slow-moving storms could help to enhance areas of flooding or even flash flooding.

Rain chances will drop off heading into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner
More Throwback Thursday