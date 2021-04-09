Five RGV stories you might have missed this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — At ValleyCentral we understand that you have a busy schedule, and might not have extra time to see what’s trending.

Every Friday we will compile our top five stories to make it easier for you to keep up!

David Bryan Reyes,

On Tuesday, David Bryan Reyes, a former Mercedes middle school coach was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.

According to the HCSO, Reyes gave a minor items of a sexual nature and made several verbal sexual advances, while employed with the district.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the HCSO at (956) 383-8114, or to leave an anonymous tip at the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.

On Monday, Alton police announced the investigation of the death of a 22-year old woman that jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700 or Crime Stoppers line at (956) 584-8477

FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Radio host Alex Jones made a trip to the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, and released a video on Wednesday of an encounter he had with a group of immigrant children being transported to a charity facility.

“What kind of Catholic organization is this,” asks one crew member. “Jesus stuffs people in the back of a car?”

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, responded to the video calling it a “misrepresentation” of the work done by the organization.

Realtors say that Elon Musk’s tweet caused a wave of interest in the housing market, but experts are saying that there are not enough houses available.

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! Originally tweeted by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on March 30, 2021.

Expert Economist and Associate Professor of Economics & Finance at UTRGV said that the inventory of houses available will only hold for another month, and prices will increase.

Contreras said that many building permits are being issued in Cameron County, though it doesn’t mean houses are being built yet, and instead, more apartment complexes are being laid out.

Manuel Barroso standing outside his restaurant, Tuesday afternoon. [Source: KVEO]

After standing strong for 21 years, Manuel’s Restaurant on Port Isabel is no longer open.

Easter Sunday was a day of mixed emotions, Barroso said. Seeing his restaurant full of customers that had become family over the years and knowing that it would be his last day open.

You will not find any people eating at Manuel’s Restaurant today, but the building is far from empty.

“Thank you, Valley. My winter Texas, we love you… I’m not going away, I don’t know what I’m going to do, you might see me out on the street again, but I’ll be back. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”