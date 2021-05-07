Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: May 3

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Cheers to the weekend! The rodeo is in town, but before you head out to the livestock show, here is a list of this week’s top five Rio Grande Valley stories.

Tyrone Amos, 29, charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

On Tuesday, Edinburg police responded to a five vehicle crash at N Expressway 281 at around 4:30 a.m.

Edinburg PD later said that the accident happened after Tyrone Amos, 29, was driving south on the wrong lanes.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved died from the injuries sustained. Six others were sent to the hospital.

The victim was identified as Victor Bazan Jr., 27, of Palmview.

A Donna police sergeant was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to narcotics conspiracy, according to Drug Enforcement Administration McAllen division.

Former Donna PD Sgt. Alejandro Martinez was arrested months after he provided a “safe passage of illegal narcotics” through Donna.

The arrest came a couple of months after the DEA’s undercover sting operation, in which Martinez provided a safe route for 5 kilograms of cocaine to travel through the city.

Martinez is facing state and federal charges, according to Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

Harlingen officials responded to the parking lot of the Burger King on South 77 Sunshine Strip about a 15-year-old teenage boy with a gunshot wound on April 27.

On Tuesday, May 4, the 15-year-old, identified as Ricardo Gonzalez was taken off of life support and passed away.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for the incident and originally charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, now he faces a charge of manslaughter.

Authorities responded to a call of a major crash at the 1900 block of North Damasco in North Edinburg around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the 18-year-old was driving at a high speed when he “clipped” the back of the other car, causing him to flip over.

Edinburg officials identified the victim ad Ivan Flores, 18.

Investigators believe Flores was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, causing him to be ejected.

Melba Flores. Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records

On Sunday, the Alton Police Department terminated one of its employees after she was arrested for two domestic violence charges.

Melba Flores, a communications supervisor with the department, was arrested off-duty when officers responded to a domestic violence call.

Flores is charged with injury to a child and continuous violence against a family member, both of these are 3rd-degree felonies.

Jake Ehlinger, left, with his brother Sam Ehlinger, right (Courtesy Texas Athletics)

University of Texas student and Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found dead off campus, according to his friends who spoke to KXAN.

It said the circumstances of the death were not suspicious and identified the person as Jacob McAdams Ehlinger.

Jake Ehlinger is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released a statement about Jake’s passing Thursday night, saying in part, “Our hearts are truly broken and we are just devastated today to learn of the passing of our Longhorn family member Jake Ehlinger. Jake was an amazing young man from an extraordinary family with such a bright future ahead of him.

