Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: June 28

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — It’s the fourth of July weekend! Before going out to enjoy the fireworks, take a look at the international advisory, how expensive it is to live in the RGV, and deadly crimes.

One woman is dead after a driver ran through a red light at the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Minnesota road.

KVEO obtained footage from a business that shows the fatal crash that happened Monday around 11:47 p.m.

The video shows how the driver of a white Yukon ran through a red light, hitting a vehicle that flipped over and landed on a mini-van.

Investigators said alcohol could be a factor in the incident.

(Warning: The footage be disturbing to some viewers.)

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a gas station Friday morning.

Sources say one of the injured victims is a federal agent. The agent was in surgery and is expected to survive.

The shooting took place at the Stripes on Tyler and Frontage at the gas pumps around 11:00 a.m., according to Harlingen Police Sergeant Larry Moore.

The U.S. Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs has issued a “do not travel” advisory for Mexico’s border state of Tamaulipas.

“Crime and kidnapping” are cited on the advisory.

United States government employees can only travel to Nuevo Laredo and Tamaulipas around and between the U.S. Consulates in Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros, their homes, the respective U.S. Ports of Entry, and limited downtown sites. They must also follow the curfew between midnight and 6 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the eviction moratorium by another month, but local housing experts say that affordable housing will not be available for those who need it.

Source: Come Dream Come Build (CDCB).

The Rio Grande Valley is home to the least affordable Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in the state of Texas because people here cannot afford to live here, according to the affordable housing group, Come Dream Come Build (CDCB).

There is a misconception that it is more affordable to live in the Valley, according to Diaz, because in comparison to other MSA’s the average cost of living is lower, but so is the pay…

A man accused of crashing into an apartment and killing a teenager was charged Tuesday.

Jesus Cruz, Credit: Hidalgo County Jail Records

Cruz was driving a black Chevy Equinox and crashed into an apartment near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and West Third Street.

A preliminary investigation showed Cruz was under the influence of alcohol and speeding down North Veterans Boulevard.

When Cruz crashed into the apartment, he hit two minors, a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the 12-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries. However, the 16-year-old died at the hospital.

Shannell Barbosa showing of metals she earned in April. [KVEO]

A Rio Grande Valley bodybuilding competitor earned her second overall champion award in Houston over the weekend and is heading to her first national competition on Friday in hopes of being the first in the Valley with a pro card in the Wellness Division.

Four months into her bodybuilding career, Barbosa brought home her first set of medals from the IFBB/NCP Houston Tournament of Champions with titles that included Overall Champion in the Wellness Division that she competes in.

“The victory was very sweet. I put a lot of hard work in leading up to this show and it was worth it, but the gride has not stopped,” said Barbosa. “I’m actually preparing for my show in two days and it’s hectic, it’s been crazy… This sport will either make you or break you and I’ve come to learn that.”