Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: August 16

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meanwhile the RGV kept an eye out for Grace and where it would go, a student collapsed after practice, and Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID amid school district litigations over mask mandates.

Hurricane Grace is set to make landfall Friday night as a category 2 hurricane between Tampico and Veracruz, Mexico. On Friday afternoon the storm was 110 miles northeast of Veracruz with 90 miles per hour sustained winds.

In the Rio Grande Valley, a surge of tropical moisture was felt on Friday sparking a few heavy showers. Showers will become more widespread across the mid to lower Valley Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Some of these showers could drop an inch’s worth of rainfall.

Along the coast, both rip tides and surf are elevated. This is expected to continue through the weekend. A high surf advisory is in effect until 7 pm Saturday.

Additionally, a coastal flood advisory goes into effect at midnight Saturday morning through 1 pm Saturday afternoon. The highest risk of coastal flooding will occur around high tide Saturday morning at 6:26 am. Expect high wave run-up into the dunes, especially along some of the narrow beaches.

A McAllen Memorial High School student collapsed after band practice on Wednesday.

McAllen ISD spokesperson told ValleyCentral that staff attended to him immediately and contacted authorities at approximately 8 p.m.

An ambulance transported the young man to a local hospital, and his parents were notified.

A soccer player training with the Toros Academy collapsed during practice and later passed away on Tuesday, August 17.

The McAllen High School Principal, Albert Canales, confirmed that the young lady was a student and revealed her identity in a press release.

Moira Claire Arney, 15, was going to be a sophomore at McHi this year. The school has also provided grief counselors for students, parents, and faculty.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a press release.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and [Tuesday] was the first positive test result,” Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner said in a press release.

According to the press release, Abbott has not experienced symptoms and is fully vaccinated against COVID. The governor will isolate at the Governor’s Mansion and will receive Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

“Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” stated the press release.

A juvenile high school student has been detained for messaging a gun threat to a Brownsville ISD school.

Police said around 7 a.m. a threat was messaged into the school’s Facebook page. School officials took the threat seriously and began their shelter-in-place procedures.

After further investigation police said the threat is a hoax, but police presence will remain on campus as a precaution.

Authorities traced the messages to a high school student and say this is a state jail felony.