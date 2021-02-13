First Winter Storm Watch in 10 years issued for Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN (KVEO)-The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued the first Winter Storm Watch in 10 years for much of the Rio Grande Valley. The Watch includes Starr, Hidalgo, inland Cameron, and inland Willacy starting on Sunday at 6 p.m. until Monday at noon.

Timing

Rain chances will increase as arctic air surging into the RGV on Sunday night. Precipitation will start as rain and quickly switch over to a mix or completely over to freezing rain and/or sleet Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures overnight Sunday will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Additionally, winds will be out of the north, blowing at 15 to 25 mph. This will drop wind chills into the teens for the much of the RGV. The Upper Valley could even see wind chills in the single digits.

The coldest air will arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning with a hard freeze likely for the majority of the Rio Grande Valley.

Temperatures will likely drop between 24 and 28 degrees due a strong radiational cooling event as the skies become mostly clear overnight. Look for below freezing temperatures for up to 12 hours. Wind chills will likely be in the teens.