First taste of Fall coming to the Valley







Good news coming to the Valley! The RGV is getting its first hint of Fall.

A cold front is forecast to plow south and east across the State late this weekend finally making it to the Valley Monday afternoon. A cold front is the leading edge of cooler air. As the front slices through the RGV it is expected to generate a 30% for showers and thunderstorms.

Daytime highs will top out near 90° on Monday while the payoff comes Tuesday with highs only in the low 80’s and overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 50’s later in the week.

Mild temperatures and low humidity will make it feel nearly perfect for most of next week.